WEEKEND PREVIEW: Skate party, Lucha Libre, music, more at SOPASUPA on Saturday

(WSB photo: Luchadore meets fans, at last year’s South Park Summer Party)

Several big events ahead this weekend, rain or shine – biggest in West Seattle will be Alki Beach Pride tomorrow – but you are also invited on Saturday to visit our neighbors over the ridge for SOPASUPA, the annual South Park Summer Party. This will run all day and into the evening at various locations around South Park, and a festival publicist got the details for us, including a street closure:

SOPASUPA! – The South Park Summer Party invites all to celebrate all things South Park and community development. The full-day celebration includes kid-centered activities, music and dance performances, luchador wrestling, a lowrider show, a skateboard competition, 60+ local vendors and more.

They will be closing Cloverdale from 12th – 14th Ave S. Most activities will be concentrated around this area.

Activities will be in the following locations:

Cloverdale St starting at 14th, moving East: Vendors, Artists & Community Partners

Parking Lot behind Uncle Eddie’s: Main Stage, Beer Garden, Lucha Libre Ring

Parking Lot at Burrito Express: Kids Zone

Parking Lot at Good Voyage: Food Trucks

River City Skatepark (736 S. Cloverdale): Skate Party

South Park Library: Vendors & Community Partners

South Park Plaza: Vendors & Community Partners

All Day 12 pm – 6 pm: VENDORS – KIDS ACTIVITY ZONE – SKATEPARK PARTY

SPECIAL EVENTS:

KIDS ACTIVITY ZONE:

3:30 â€“ 4:00 Seattle Fire Department Trucks

4-6 pm Free Skate Like a Girl Lessons

MAIN STAGE:

12:00 PM â€“ 12:20 Swing It Seattle Performance

12:30 PM â€“ 12:50 West African Dance Performance

2:00 â€“ 3:30 LUCHA LIBRE VOLCANICA show

6:00 â€“ 7:30 LUCHA LIBRE VOLCANICA show

7:30 â€“ Low Riders Parade (14th Ave S)

SKATEPARK PARTY:

1 pm – Big Time

1:30 – Raffle

2pm – Bridge Kids

2:30 – Raffle

3pm – The Fakies

4pm Time Trials

MAIN STAGE FULL SCHEDULE:

11:00 AM â€“ 12:00 DJ Set

12:00 PM â€“ 12:20 Swing It Seattle

12:30 PM â€“ 12:50 West African Dance

1:00 PM â€“ 1:30 Opus

1:40 PM â€“ 2:00 Her Mountain Majesty

2:00 PM â€“ 3:30 Lucha Libre â€“ Show 1

3:30 PM â€“ 4:15 Ancient Robotz

4:25 PM â€“ 4:55 Scoffs

5:05 PM â€“ 5:50 The Pazifica

5:50 PM â€“ 6:00 DJ Set

6:00 PM â€“ 7:30 Lucha Libre â€“ Show 2

7:30 PM â€“ 8:15 Heavy Bloom

8:15 PM â€“ 9:00 Yambambo