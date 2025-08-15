WEEKEND PREVIEW: Alki Beach Pride on Saturday, including street party

(Sunday photo by Dave Gershgorn for WSB)

Last weekend’s unfurling of giant flags on Alki Beach was just the prelude to tomorrow’s 11th annual Alki Beach Pride, founded and organized by local residents Stacy and Jolie Bass-Walden. As first announced back in June, Alki Avenue will be closed to through traffic from 57th to 61st as part of the festivities, which will include performances, DJs, vendors, and health and wellness providers. Most of the celebrating happens noon-8 pm on Saturday. Here’s the entertainment lineup:

Immediately afterward, at 8 pm, there’ll be a free outdoor movie at Whale Tail Park/Alki Playground, “Bottoms.”