Celebration of Life set August 16 for Pegasus Book Exchange owner Fred Epps

When we reported last month that Pegasus Book Exchange owner Fred Epps had died, arrangements weren’t finalized for his Celebration of Life. Now, his family says the plan is set, and asked us to share the announcementword:

Fred Epps from Pegasus Book Exchange passed away in June. His Celebration of Life will be held at the Center for Active Living on Saturday, August 16th, 2025 between 11 am and 3 pm. All are welcome – please come and share your stories! If you aren’t able to attend (or even if you are!) we encourage you to leave a message on his memory page:

pegasusbookshop.com/fred-memories

August 16 would have been Mr. Epps’s 72nd birthday.