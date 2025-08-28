UTILITY WORK ALERT: Date set for expected start of Fauntleroy culvert repairs

Separate from upcoming projects to replace two culverts that carry Fauntleroy Creek under local roads, emergency repairs are needed for the California SW culvert in the Fauntleroy Church/Y/Schoolhouse area. Seattle Public Utilities has announced the start date:

Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) will be making emergency repairs to a storm drainage culvert under California Ave at the Fauntleroy Creek crossing. Severe cracks and breaks have damaged the culvert crossing and within the Fauntleroy Church parking lot and will impact and wash out the arterial should it fail. This emergency project is intended to provide asset life until the greater culvert replacement project is constructed.

LOCATION

California Ave SW (Fauntleroy Church parking lot)

SCHEDULE & HOURS

Work will start as early as September 22 and will last through October 2025

Monday through Friday, 7 am to 5 pm

ANTICIPATED IMPACTS

-Equipment in the right of way on California Ave SW

-A new traffic pattern on California Ave SW, with flaggers directing traffic thru the work zone during working hours

-Parking restrictions near the work zone

-Pedestrian and bike lane detours

-Increased construction traffic, noise, dirt, and vibrations

-Pavement excavation and restoration

-Limited access to driveways during construction work hours