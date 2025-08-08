TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT: Friday + weekend info

6:03 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Friday, August 8, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Sunshine expected today, high in the mid-70s. Today’s sunrise was at 5:56 am; sunset will be at 8:32 pm.

ROAD WORK

-Admiral Bridge work continues.

-So does work on curb ramps for all four corners of 60th/Admiral.

-The major nighttime work on and around 16th SW in White Center continues – details here – and King County Road Services has announced intermittent closures toward the end of next week.

-If you’re heading north via 99 this weekend, note this alert from WSDOT:

From 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 9 and Sunday, Aug. 10, bridge maintenance will close the right two lanes of northbound State Route 99 in Seattle at the Aurora Avenue Bridge for bridge inspections.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – On regular schedule and routes today.

Washington State Ferries – WSF has three-boat service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Kittitas, M/V Cathlamet, and M/V Sealth. Vessel Watch will show you which boat is where.

Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service; summer schedule, with later runs on Friday (tonight!) and Saturday nights, and on other weeknights with Mariners home games.

STADIUM ZONE

T-Mobile Park tonight – Mariners vs. Rays, 6:40 pm.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!