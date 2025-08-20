TRAFFIC ALERT: West Seattle low bridge ‘stuck’

5:01 PM: There’s no formal traffic alert about it yet but the low bridge is closed for surface traffic – bicycle traffic in particular is backing up – and a texter says it’s been closed for more than 20 minutes. We’re checking with SDOT.

5:09 PM: Just got this reply, “There is an issue and maintenance in the way. Don’t know ETA on reopening and what the issue is. It is stuck.” It was already set to be shut down all next weekend (starting at 7 am Saturday, August 23) for work to repair a part that SDOT explains “controls how fast the bridge opens.”

5:19 PM: The live camera shows the bicyclists are going around the bridge gates. Not an option for the motor-vehicle drivers, who are turning around to leave the bridge.