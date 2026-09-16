From new banners to upcoming events @ Admiral Neighborhood Association

(Added: WSB photo, one of the new banners)

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

Here’s what we heard at the just-wrapped September gathering of the Admiral Neighborhood Association, facilitated by ANA president Joanie Jacobs, in a new location – St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church

NEW BANNERS: ANA’s Ryan Crompton got props for new Admiral District banners on California SW. Ten are up, with QR codes people can use to learn more about ANA. They all have different designs, including historic photos. It’s adding some “pizzazz” to the neighborhood, Crompton observed.

NEIGHBORHOOD SAFETY UPDATE: SPD Community Service Officer Jamie Heslin is with a CSO team serving the Southwest and South Precincts.

-Crime in the SW Precinct overall is down 9 percent

-Car thefts in the SWP are down 30 percent

-Admiral crime is down 25 percent

-That includes burglaries in Admiral down 23 percent

-Also: Shots fired in Admiral are down 75 percent from this point last year, 2 this year compared to 8 last year

An attendee asked what SPD knows about local ICE activity; Officer Heslin didn’t have any info. Another attendee then told the story of a friend who’s been in ICE detention more than a month, first in Tacoma and then moved to another state where conditions are much worse.

CASA RECRUITMENT: Sarah Childs presented about the child-advocacy program, which also was detailed at the last quarterly Morgan Community Association meeting too. There is a great need for volunteers to help the children assisted by the program – and Childs said one of her goals is to raise awareness too. She first explained how cases get to their attention – “typically more complicated and severe cases.” Some families may have options like having a child live with another relative, but many don’t have that option. The program serves children age birth to 11, and CASA volunteers -who receive training – are assigned to advocate for a child, as an officer of the court.

The volunteers “get to know the child in a variety of settings” by gathering information to present to the court. Once something is court-ordered, they stay involved to monitor. They also work to help ensure that a child can stay connected with their family, even if they’ve been placed elsewhere.

220 volunteers served 647 children last year – but more than 300 are still waiting to be matched with a volunteer.

Requirements: You don’t have to have a law or social work background. You should be compassionate, dependable, able to be objective, open to learn, to focus on a child’s best interest. 25 is the minimum age andthey ask people to commit to see a case through. The CASA might be the lone consistent person on a child’s case.

CASA volunteer Maria, a West Seattleite, has been advocating for two kids who she said were born drug-addicted and have never been in their parents’ care. though they have found a home with other family members. She said this volunteer work is “the single most fulfilling thing in my life.” And as she’s been on a case for five years, she has become “the historian” for her charges, among other things. She talked about ways in which her advocacy helped ensure her charges’ needs were filled.

Want to find out more? They have monthly online info sessions. Go here!

BUSINESSES: Joanie Jacobs thanked the local businesses that sponsored their big summer of events, An attendee asked if anything new was on the way business-wise; she said to the contrary, some departures were looming, such as the laundromat and Kumon. On the southeast corner of California/Admiral, The Last Parlor is mired in permitting, while proprietor Cori continues waffles in the Baked space next door. The former dry cleaners is caught up in cleanup drama. Ensuing discussion noted that Admiral has a lot of parking, too.

SUMMER EVENT WRAPUP: The Fourth of July Kids’ Parade was “an amazing day, …it was just awesome.” Organizers Becky and Erin weren’t at the meeting; Meagan, who organized the AMP three-concert series, said 1,500 people attended and the new features including the bike corral and puzzle library were hits. They’re hoping to be back at Hiawatha next year for at least one of the three concerts (probably replacing California Place Park, which is adjacent to what’ll likely be a construction site by then). The Admiral Block Party last month was a big success too, with the added space on SW College east of California, getting more businesses involved and creating space for a Health and Wellness Fair. Dan Jacobs also noted that Lori McConnell of West Seattle Runner was this year’s winner of the Patrick Sand Community Advocate Award (named for the late WSB founder), presented at the festival. Nominations for next year will open int the spring. One more acknowledgment: Erik Bell’s A Cleaner Alki cleaned up after all the summer events.

NEXT EVENTS: October 30, 3:30-6:30 pm, is the Admiral Trick-or-Treat event, and ANA needs volunteer crossing guards! ANA will also have volunteers handing out candy at their booth near West Seattle Grounds. Last year was rainy but still busy. There’s a possibility that California north of Admiral might be closed for the occasion but that’s not decided yet. For the holiday season, Winter Wonderland will be back, and business involvement will be welcomed again this year – details soon. Crompton said they’ll work with businesses on holiday lighting too.

MEMBERSHIP: ANA has seen a hearty jump in individual membership, which helps them cover costs for all these events and programs. (Here’s how to sign up!)

HAMILTON FOREST STEWARD: Mark Childs explained that the forest is separate from the viewpoint park, and they’ve been removing brambles, as well as ivy, with another session to come on Saturday, October 3, 9:30-11:30 am. “It’s lots of fun,” he promised. You can sign up via the Green Seattle Partnership website – go here ASAP to save your spot!

RETURN OF THE JOINER JAMBOREE? St. John’s Rev. Elise Johnstone says her church is hoping to host the next edition too (here’s our coverage of the first one), and is working with organizer Julie Garbutt in hopes of making it happen sometime this fall.

NEXT ANA MEETING: Wednesday, November 18, 7 pm, with officer elections. Watch connecttoadmiral.org> for updates.