Preschool-shopping? Open house Thursday at The Mount’s Intergenerational Learning Center

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Looking for a preschool? West Seattle’s unique Intergenerational Learning Center at The Mount (WSB sponsor) is holding an open house tomorrow (Thursday) night, and we’re mentioning it here in case you haven’t already seen it in our Event Calendar – here’s the invitation:

Join the Intergenerational Learning Center Director Yona Dembele and team for our Fall Open House!

Meet our caring team, explore our engaging classrooms and outdoor play spaces, and learn about the enriching and intergenerational programs designed to support every stage of your child’s development. Whether you or someone in your family are planning ahead or looking for care now, this is a wonderful opportunity to ask questions, connect with other families, and see firsthand what makes our program so special.

Thursday, September 17

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Intergenerational Learning Center

Providence Mount St. Vincent﻿

4831 35th Ave SW