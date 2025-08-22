Remembering Joan Neilsen Dawson

Family and friends are remembering Joan Dawson and sharing this remembrance with her community:

Joan Neilsen Dawson passed away from advanced heart disease on August 9, 2025, in Seattle.

Joan was the daughter of Neil and Elaine Neilsen and grew up on Alki Point. She was a 1965 graduate of West Seattle High School and attended the University of Washington. She resided in West Seattle for most of her life and had worked at the family business, Neilsen Florists, when she was younger.

She is survived by her children Joshua and Elizabeth, her brother Steve, and several nieces and nephews. Please consider donations in her name to Mount Zion Baptist Church in Seattle.