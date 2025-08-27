FOLLOWUP: Long-delayed Brace Point electrical upgrades are starting; online community meeting Thursday

News today about another long-delayed city project: The Brace Point underground electrical upgrades are starting, almost six years after the originally projected start date for the project. Thanks to the area resident who shared a notice they’d received, with word that the work is under way on private property now and beginning in public right-of-way in early September. The notice also announced an online community meeting at noon tomorrow (Thursday, August 28) for information and Q&A. We last reported on the project when it went out to bid this past March but hadn’t received City Light notification that work was about to start. Its main component is replacement of underground cables that have failed repeatedly, causing multiple power outages in the neighborhood south of Fauntleroy. The information on the notices mailed to area residents, including how to register for tomorrow’s online meeting, is on the project page. (For backstory on the delays, see this 2022 WSB story.)
West Seattle, Washington
27 Wednesday
| 0 COMMENTS