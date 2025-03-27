FOLLOWUP: Seattle City Light’s long-delayed Brace Point project now out to bid

(Reader photo: Sign seen in project zone July 2021)

After another outage in the Brace Point area south of Fauntleroy last weekend, we followed up with Seattle City Light regarding the long-delayed upgrade project meant to increase the undergrounded system’s reliability in the area. SCL spokesperson Jenn Strang says the project finally has gone out to bid:

The cable replacement project construction package has officially gone to advertisement (Wednesday), with contractor bids scheduled to open on April 23rd, 2025. Once bids are open, we will go through an evaluation phase and proceed with signing a contract with the successful construction company. It is anticipated that notice to proceed will be issued by early summer 2025.

There’s backstory in this WSB archive story; the project originally was set to start five years ago, and “permit problems” were cited as a major reason for initial delays. Once the work starts, the project page says, it’s expected to last almost two years.