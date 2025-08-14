Death investigation south of The Junction

For those wondering about the emergency response blocking California south of The Junction: Police are investigating a death. It started as an SFD call for an “adult female down” and arriving crews had to do CPR but were unable to save/revive her. We don’t know anything more about the circumstances but emergency radio traffic indicated the woman might be associated with an apartment building at California/Dawson. It appears she was found outside the building; police are looking around its landings.