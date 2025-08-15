CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Menashe and Sons Jewelers to reopen Tuesday, ‘stronger than ever’ post-robbery

(WSB photo, Thursday)

One day after the noontime smash-and-grab robbery that police say netted $2 million in merchandise in 90 seconds, Menashe and Sons Jewelers in The Junction asked us to publish this new statement with a revised reopening date:

To our valued customers and community,

We want to assure you that all customer jewelry and watches are safe and were not among the items taken during the recent robbery at our store.

Your trust means everything to us, and we are grateful to share this important news with you.

As we work to assess, regroup, and repair the damage done, Menashe & Sons will be closed on Friday, Saturday, and Monday.

We will reopen on Tuesday, August 19th, ready to serve you with the same care and dedication you’ve come to expect.

We are deeply thankful for the outpouring of support from the West Seattle community and from all those who have reached out with kind words and encouragement.

Your support means the world to us during this difficult time.

Thank you for being so understanding and continued trust.

We look forward to welcoming you back soon â€” stronger than ever.

Warm regards,

The Menashe & Sons Family