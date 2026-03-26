WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Beach Drive slide aftermath

Thanks to Lura for the tip and photos. It’s a reminder that the rainy season is slide season – part of the hillside slid in the 5000 block of Beach Drive SW on Tuesday. Seattle Fire sent several units; spokesperson David Cuerpo told us after we inquired Wednesday, “Crews evaluated the debris from the landslide and determined no one was trapped or reported injuries.”

He suggested we follow up with the city Department of Construction and Inspections, which is charged with ensuring that buildings are safe, among other things. Spokesperson Wendy Shark told us today that the slide affected 3 properties: “1 above the slide area, and 2 below. We posted a yellow tag on each property meaning they are required to hire a Geotechnical Engineer to evaluate the slide area. There are no limits on using the structures.Debris slid down the hill onto the 2 properties below. One house had some impact on the North side of their property. Soil and debris were pushed over their fence. The other house below the slide has a large soil/debris pile in their backyard.” We’re getting close to the end of slide season, but if you live in or near a slide-vulnerable zone, it’s worth availing yourself of prevention education.