WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Crash-and-grab burglary attempt in The Junction

(Reader photo)

Thanks to the reader who sent that photo from a crash-and-grab attempt at the West Seattle Smoke Company in The Junction early today. According to archived radio exchanges and an SPD summary, officers responded around 3:30 am to a report that the driver of a black Kia Sportage had tried ramming the front of the store twice. Police say they didn’t get inside, though the crash “caused major damage to the front doors and security gates,” so nothing was stolen. The Sportage, however, was confirmed to have been stolen and might have been used in an armed robbery in another area.

(SPD photo)

There’s no description info about the driver but they are believed to have left in another vehicle, possibly a gray Kia. Police are asking that anyone with information call 206-233-5000. The shop has been burglarized before, and in that case, a suspect was arrested and charged (update: that suspect has been back in jail for about three weeks, still awaiting trial in that case and others).