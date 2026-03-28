HAPPENING NOW: Special sale day at The Mount’s gift shop

Among the many things happening today – a special day of shopping at The Mount‘s shop Emilie’s Treasures, which isn’t usually open on Saturdays but is open now until 2 pm today in large part because a special porcelain collection has arrived in the shop – the pieces include this seal with touches of gold:

You can shop other luxurious and discounted treasures too – including jewelry:

You’ll find the shop on the first floor of The Mount – go in through the main entrance on the east side of the building at 4831 35th SW and ask directions at the desk. (The shop is volunteer-operated and we’re told that “donations of gently used clothing and small home items are always welcome and greatly appreciated.”)