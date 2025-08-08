WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Crash-and-grab burglars hit another Junction smoke shop

(Seattle Police photo)

Thanks for the tip. Seattle Police report this morning that crash-and-grab burglars drove into another West Seattle Junction smoke shop just before 3:30 today, this time the World of Smoke and Vape in the 4800 block of California, almost exactly 24 hours after the attempt at West Seattle Smoke Company less than a block north. Here’s the police summary:

Seattle police are investigating a burglary at a West Seattle smoke shop early Friday morning after suspects used a stolen car to ram the front and gain entry.

At 3:29 a.m., officers responded to an alarm in the 4800 block of California Avenue Southwest. When officers arrived, they found a gold Kia left at the scene after it had been used to crash through the front entrance of the business.

A witness told police he saw six masked men arrive in two vehicles. One suspect drove the Kia into the building. Five of the suspects entered the store and began grabbing merchandise while the sixth stood lookout. The suspects fled northbound on California Avenue SW at a high rate of speed in a silver vehicle before officers arrived.

The impact caused major damage to the store, including a destroyed security gate and shattered front windows.

Police confirmed that the Kia had been reported stolen from Seattle.

General Investigations Unit detectives are leading the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Seattle Police Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Incident Number: 25-225915