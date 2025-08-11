BACK TO SCHOOL: Summit Atlas starts classes this week

Another “already?” topic – it’s back-to-school time for one West Seattle school. Our area’s only charter school, Summit Atlas (9601 35th SW), starts classes for its ninth year this Wednesday (August 13); some students will be on campus tomorrow for new-student orientation, according to the Summit Atlas calendar. The school is grades 6-12, with more than 600 enrolled. The last day of the school year – in case the early start has you wondering – is scheduled for June 5, 2026.

We asked Summit Atlas what’s new this year:

For one, we have a new Executive Director, Ebony Harvey, who will be leading the school moving forward along with the rest of the leader team and staff which had over 90% retention again! Atlas’s enrollment continues to increase and should be 630+ this year. Our Expeditions program continues to offer ways for young people to get out into the community and get exposure and experience to real-life pathways and preparation for college. We graduated our 5th amazing class last year and they are off doing wonderful things!!

Here’s our coverage of the 2025 graduation.