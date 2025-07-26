WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 38 notes!

(Lined chiton, photographed at low-low tide by Rosalie Miller)

Happy weekend! Here’s our Saturday list – mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TRAFFIC/TRANSPORTATION NOTES: If you missed this roundup on Friday, click through for info on Avalon/Yancy and Olson/2nd road work, plus Harbor Avenue parking; also, West Seattle Water Taxi runs extra late tonight because of the Seafair Torchlight Parade (on Alaskan Way, 7:30 pm start after 6 pm Torchlight Run) and Morgan Wallen concert at Lumen Field.

OUTRIGGER CANOE RACING: The annual “Da Grind” racing events are set for today at Alki Beach, 7 am-3:30 pm.

GARAGE/YARD SALES: See the newest listings in the WSB Community Forums.

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) resumes Saturday 8 am free group runs today.

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free 9 am outdoor meditation at Schmitz Preserve Park (5551 SW Admiral Way) – register here.

INTRODUCTORY WALK: First of two sequential weekly walking events – meeting at the same spot, 47th/Fauntleroy, first at 9:30 am for a flat-terrain 1-mile walk.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: That’s followed immediately by this walk in which you can participate even if you didn’t take the introductory stroll. Meet at 47th/Fauntleroy.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, Saturdays through October, at Hope Academy in South Delridge (9421 18th SW). Fresh produce, cooked-on-site food, body-care products, more!

FISHER SCONE WAGON: Fair-style scones, 10 am-4 pm at West Seattle Thriftway (California/Fauntleroy; WSB sponsor) as part of the Local Taste/Tent Sale (see below) festivities.

KNIFE-SHARPENING POPUP: Kneighborhood Knives is back at Hotwire Coffee (4410 California SW), 10 am-5 pm. $12/knife.

COURTYARD YOGA: 10 am at WEND Jewelry (3278 California SW).

MASTER GARDENERS: Got a garden-related question? They’re ready to answer! Saturdays this summer, they’re at The Home Depot (7345 Delridge Way SW), 10 am-2 pm.

MORNING MUSIC AT C&P COFFEE: Not happening this week.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am – free weekly in-person group for writers of all levels. For location info, go here.’

WHITE CENTER LIBRARY GUILD SUMMER SALE: Support library programs by shopping this rummage/book sale (indoors, a change from the original plan), 11 am-4 pm. (1409 SW 107th)

WEST SEATTLE’S ONLY SPRAYPARK: Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) continues daily operations today, 11 am-8 pm.

FAMILY READING TIME: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY LOCAL TASTE & TENT SALE: Second of three days to shop the tent sale and taste the wares offered by dozens of vendors, noon-5 pm. (California/Fauntleroy)

WADING POOLS: City-run wading pools scheduled to be open in West Seattle today are Lincoln Park (12 pm-7 pm) and Hiawatha (12 pm-5:30 pm).

COLMAN POOL: 12-7 pm swim sessions at Lincoln Park‘s heated saltwater pool (on the shore, 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: Explore the present and past at the home of West Seattle history, open for your visit, noon-2 pm (closing two hours earlier than usual today) – see the new exhibit about Seattle Teriyaki! (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here, and today brings the Summer Festival celebrating the center’s 28th year. (2236 SW Orchard)

LOW-LOW TIDE: Last day for this round; out to -2.0 feet at 12:34 pm.

SONG CIRCLE: Monthly song circle, 1-3 pm, first-timers welcome. See our calendar listing for details.

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: On the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus:

The Northwest Wine Academy Tasting Room, Wine Bar, and Retail Store are open Thursday-Saturday from 1-6 pm. Come taste and purchase our student-produced wine! The Northwest Wine Academy features a large tasting room and retail store. While tasting one of our current releases, you can request a tour of our barrel room and bottling area. Come support our student winemakers and join us for a student tasting.

HAROLD’S FITNESS CELEBRATION: As noted here Friday, longtime proprietor Harold Calkins has retired and the gym is closing. Potluck celebration at 2 pm today to celebrate the decades of community at Harold’s Fitness. (5908 California SW)

FREE MASSAGE: Walk into Nepenthe (9447 35th SW) 3-5 pm for short, specific free massage.

ALSO AT NEPENTHE: Summer mini-market starting at 3 pm!

OUTDOOR MUSIC & WORSHIP FESTIVAL: “Cross the Street” festival at Grace Church (10323 28th SW), 3-8 pm, food trucks 4:30-6:30 pm.

WINE IN THE WOODS: 4-6 pm fundraiser for DNDA, with a few tickets left as of this morning. Location will be sent to guests.

DUB SEA FISH STICKS: 6:05 pm home game as “the team that almost was,” the Seal Slingers, vs. the Everett Merchants at Steve Cox Memorial Park‘s Mel Olson Stadium. (1321 SW 102nd, White Center). Get tickets here.

LISTENING PARTY: Easy Street Records (4559 California SW) listening party for re-release of Talking Heads‘ “More Songs About Buildings and Food,” 5 pm, free, giveaways.

CONCERT AT ALKI ARTS: 6 pm, Intimate Concert Series: Kelly Hyde & Joey Valentine, performing live in the gallery. (6030 California SW)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK:8 pm, catch Skylark Presents Kenyon Hall Cabaret drag show, all ages. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: Saturday spinning starts at 9 pm – tonight it’s DJ Wizdumb at Revelry Room. (4547 California SW).

SATURDAY NIGHT SK8 PARTY: 9 pm-midnight with rotating DJ Josh and DJ NightMere, 21+, at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW, White Center).

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: For Saturday night singers, there’s 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

