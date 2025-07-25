TRAFFIC ALERTS: Three West Seattle notes for this weekend

Whenever we get advance word of road work and other things likely to affect traffic, we include them in our morning traffic roundups (published around 6 am weekdays). But the following three bits of information are all new since this morning’s roundup:

THE AVALON/YANCY ‘CLOSURE’: A reader told us about the signboard saying Avalon/Yancy [map] would be closed all day Saturday. We asked SDOT about it; they said it wasn’t their project, so they pointed us to AA Asphalting. A spokesperson there clarified that this is not a full road closure – there will be officers and/or flaggers there to get drivers/riders/walkers/etc. around the work that will be done. SDOT meantime verified that this work will affect the east (Yancy) side of the intersection.

REPAVING ON OLSON: While we were communicating with SDOT, they dug up word of an all-weekend repaving project on Olson Place SW, near Arrowhead Gardens:

Olson Pl SW between 1st Ave S and 2nd Ave SW [map]

Saturday July 26th and Sunday July 27th, 2025

8 AM – 5 PM

*Weather permitting • SDOT will remove and repave the top 2 inches of the street at the location listed above.

o The project will connect to previous SDOT paving projects on 1st Ave S and Myers Way S.

o SDOT constructed new curb ramps at Myers Way S and 2nd Ave SW in support of these paving projects. • Sidewalk access will not be impacted. • Traffic Impacts: o The travel lanes on Olson Pl SW will be reduced and shifted during work hours.

o Access between 2nd Ave SW and Olson Pl SW will be closed during work hours.

▪ SDOT will have a flagger at the intersection and will allow access to the extent possible, but only intermittent access will be allowed.

▪ Access between 2nd Ave SW and Myers Way S will not be affected.

o All streets will be fully open during non-work hours.

Here’s the official notice.

HARBOR AVENUE’S TORCHLIGHT PARADE CONNECTION: Thanks to Kathy for sending word that the annual no-parking signs are up along a stretch of Harbor Avenue in advance of Seafair Torchlight Parade entries heading to and from a parking area at the port. We haven’t been by to see the signage yet but the parade is tomorrow night on the newly overhauled downtown waterfront, and in some years past there’s been a convoy across the West Seattle low bridge related to this.