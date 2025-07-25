BIZNOTE: Closing celebration Saturday for Harold’s Fitness

Not to say the proprietor of Harold’s Fitness is going to ignore his advice and quit working out – but Harold Calkins is closing the West Seattle business through which he’s continued to coach others well into his 80s. Longtime member Petra just sent word that the gym at 5908 California SW will be the scene of a community celebration tomorrow (Saturday, July 26) at 2 pm. Harold “has retired and the gym will be shutting down this weekend,” she explains. The party is open to “anyone who is part of that community to come pay respects to Harold Caulkins, visit old friends, and say goodbye to this West Seattle institution.” It’s a potluck, so if you’re going, bring something to share. Harold has been in the fitness business for 65 years!