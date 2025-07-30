Seattle Window Cleaners: Welcome, new WSB sponsor!

Today we’re welcoming our newest sponsor, Seattle Window Cleaners. Here’s what they would like you to know about what they do!

Meet Seattle Window Cleaners: West Seattle Roots, Citywide Reach

When Martin Skarra acquired West Seattle Window Cleaners in 2021 from longtime West Seattle residents Matt and Becca Bay, he made a clear promise: to continue providing the same care and quality service that the West Seattle community had grown to trust — and to bring that same level of service to homeowners and businesses across the city.

Martin leads a dedicated team committed to delivering excellent results, honest communication, and a hassle-free customer experience. For over 15 years, Seattle Window Cleaners has helped clients maintain beautiful, safe homes and properties, no matter the season.

What We Do

Whether you’re a homeowner in West Seattle or manage properties across the region, our team is ready to help. Our services include:

● Window Cleaning (inside and out)

● Gutter Cleaning

● Roof Cleaning

● Pressure Washing

Although our heart and headquarters are in West Seattle, today we service all of Seattle, as well as Snohomish and the Eastside, and we’re always just a message away if you need a free quote or have questions about your home’s exterior maintenance.

What Makes Us Different?

Our work is done by employees who have gone through some of the most extensive training our industry has to offer. This allows Seattle Window Cleaners to ensure the highest quality, safest practices, and consistent customer experiences across every job.

We are mostly known for our window-cleaning service, but many customers also use us for recurring maintenance such as gutter cleaning and roof cleaning in the fall and winter. In the last few years, we have also started installing Christmas lights under the brand name Seattle Lights.

We’re proud to have earned 603 Google reviews with a 4.9-star rating, and we believe that reputation is built on doing the small things right — being on time, cleaning up after every job, and treating every customer like a neighbor.

Ready for a Fresh Look?

If your home or building needs a seasonal refresh or you’re preparing for summer gatherings, let us take care of the exterior work so you can focus on what matters most. Our team is happy to provide a quote or schedule a walkthrough.

Request a Free Quote or reply to this post — we’d love to help.

