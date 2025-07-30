Learn, play, move, help, listen, mingle, dance … and other options for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Seen by photographer Jerry Simmons off Duwamish Head on Tuesday)

SUMMER FOOD: Go here for info on multiple sites/times/days in West Seattle where kids can get breakfast, lunch, and/or snacks during summer break.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 10 am Wednesday walks leave from 47th/Fauntleroy (this is a last-minute reminder, so set your calendar for next Wednesday morning if interested!).

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at the bookstore. (4522 California SW)

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open every day, 11 am-8 pm. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

ALSO AT HIGHLAND PARK PLAYGROUND: Learn to break! Beginners welcome too. Free 11 am class. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

COLMAN POOL: The open-every-day season continues at Lincoln Park‘s outdoor, heated salt-water pool! Noon-7 pm; see the session schedule here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WADING POOLS: Two pools are scheduled to be open today in West Seattle – Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW) will be open noon-5:30 pm; Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) will be open noon-7 pm.

LUNCH AND LEARN – SIMPLIFY SPREADSHEETS AND REPORTS: Spend your lunch break learning at West Seattle Coworking‘s flagship location (9030 35th SW), noon, registration link and info in our calendar listing.

REJUVENATE YOGA: Weekly class at Viva Arts, 1:30 pm. Drop-in. $20. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

BLUE ANGELS’ ARRIVAL: One jet arrived for the Seafair airshow on Tuesday, the other six arrive today at Boeing Field (just east of West Seattle), expected 1:30-2 pm.

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: All levels welcome, 2-4:30 pm at The Missing Piece (35th/Roxbury).

‘WILD ROBOT’ READ-ALOUD CLUB: Canceled again this week.

DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: The Neighborhood‘s monthly fundraiser benefits Charcuterie by Annelise, another small Morgan Junction business, hit recently by burglars. Dine-in or take out 3-9 pm today and a portion of the proceeds will help them recover. (6503 California SW)

SCHOOL BOARD MEETING: Moving programs out of the old Roxhill building, as previewed here, is on the agenda, as is an update on the superintendent search. 4:30 pm; see the agenda link in our preview story for how to attend in person or via video.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix that broken gizmo instead of tossing it! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

CRIBBAGE TOURNAMENT: 6 pm, almost-weekly tournament at West Seattle Eagles (4426 California SW), membership not required to play.

FREE QI-GONG CLASS: 6 pm, meet at south lot of Lincoln Park. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: All are welcome at the group’s weekly happy-hour meetup, 6-8 pm at Great American Diner & Bar. (4752 California SW).

OPEN STUDIO AT POTTERINGS: 6 pm, get creative at the studio! (3400 Harbor SW)

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN: Enjoy your evening by joining the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) – all welcome.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

ALAIN JOHANNES AT EASY STREET: He rocked Summer Fest just a few weeks ago! Now Alain Johannes is back in West Seattle for a free show at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 7 pm, all ages.

KUNDALINI YOGA & GONG BATH: 7 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska), $35.

MUSIC BINGO: at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

REGULAR TRIVIA x 4: Four West Seattle trivia locations on our Wednesday list: Admiral Pub (2306 California SW) at 7 pm … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday trivia at 8 pm … Quiz Night also begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and it’s an 8:30 pm start for trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW), all ages until 10 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: Your turn to shine – 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

