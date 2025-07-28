FOLLOWUP: Registration open for August 14 community-safety forum in West Seattle

Last week we published District 1 Councilmember Rob Saka‘s brief announcement of the date for this area’s version of the community-safety forums being held around the city. Today, SPD’s Southwest Precinct crime-prevention coordinator Jennifer Satterwhite has sent the full announcement, including a registration link if you’re interested in attending:

On behalf of the Seattle Mayor’s Office and the City of Seattle, we are excited to invite you to attend the “Creating a Safer Seattle Public Safety Community Forum” on Thursday, August 14 at the Delridge Community Center, from 6 – 7:30 PM. …

The forums will feature our new Police Chief Shon Barnes sharing his vision for Seattle-Centric policing, provide updates on the City’s progress on our One Seattle Restoration Framework, and engage community in discussions about public safety and public health solutions for our city. They will include representatives from the Seattle Police Department, Fire Department, CARE Department, Parks, Seattle Public Utilities, Human Service Department, and Department of Transportation to discuss progress and hear your feedback.

Please RSVP by using this registration link to reserve your spot. Seating is limited due to venue capacity. After registering, please complete this public safety survey to help us measure progress and feedback.

We look forward to seeing you at the forum and hearing your ideas to make Seattle safer for everyone.