ALSO IN AUGUST: Date set for District 1 Community Safety Forum

July 23, 2025 2:11 pm
Also on the topic of community safety: The city announced a series of forums earlier this summer, but didn’t have the final District 1 date at the time. Now that’s been finalized, as just announced by City Councilmember Rob Saka:

Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes is hosting forums throughout Seattle called ‘Creating a Safer Seattle Community’ to share his vision for Seattle-centric policing. The District 1 forum will be held on Thursday, August 14, 6-7:30 p.m., at Delridge Community Center, 4501 Delridge Way SW, and all are encouraged to attend. He will be joined by CARE Chief Amy Barden and Fire Chief Harold Scoggins.

