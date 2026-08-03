New, free robotics program starting at Fauntleroy YMCA

Registration is open for a new free robotics program for 9- to 15-year-olds, offered by the West Seattle YMCA and NUCOR (both WSB sponsors) – free, with limited space. Here’s the announcement sent to us to share with you:

The West Seattle YMCA and NUCOR are excited to partner and provide a STEM Robotics Program for youth in our community. Using the FIRST LEGO League curriculum, participants will engage in hands-on STEM learning, teamwork, and robotics competition.

Key Program Details:

Dates: August 2026 – November 2026 (with potential to advance to regional and state competitions through April 2027).

Schedule: Every Tuesday and Thursday evening from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Fauntleroy YMCA (9140 California Ave SW)

Eligibility: Youth between the ages of 9 and 15

Capacity: Limited to 4 teams of 6 participants (24 spots total).

Please note: Registration is strictly first-come, first-served. Once all 24 spots are filled, subsequent registrants will automatically be placed on a waitlist.