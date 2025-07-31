ELECTION 2025: If you’re among the 88 percent of King County voters who haven’t turned in ballots yet, you have five days

The sun’s out, the Blue Angels are here, summer break is only half over … Might be difficult to think about an election too, but that ballot you (probably) haven’t filled out yet asks you to make some important decisions: Two levies to be decided, and five major races in which the candidate lineups need to be narrowed to two finalists.

King County ballot-return stats show only 12 percent of voters have turned theirs in so far. You have until Tuesday (August 5) at 8 pm to get your ballot into a King County Elections dropbox (West Seattle has four, and nearby White Center and South Park have one each); if you want to use USPS mail, don’t wait until Tuesday, because there’s no guarantee of same-day postmark.

The decisions you’re asked to make:

CANDIDATES (all are listed/infolinked here)

Seattle Mayor (8 candidates)

Seattle citywide Council Position 8 (5 candidates)

Seattle citywide Council Position 9 (4 candidates)

Seattle City Attorney (4 candidates)

King County Executive (7 candidates, no incumbent)

BALLOT MEASURES

King County Proposition 1 (6-year Parks Levy renewal)

Seattle Proposition 1 (Democracy Voucher 10-year levy renewal)

As always, once the voting ends at 8 pm Tuesday, we’ll get the initial results by about 8:15 pm, and then one update a day until everything’s counted.

P.S. If you still haven’t received your ballot, report it ASAP to 206-296-VOTE. (Mail hiccups in our area meant our ballots didn’t arrive until this week – in the same delivery as the replacements we’d requested when the originals hadn’t shown up by early last week!)