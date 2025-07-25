BIZNOTE: Lucky Sushi headed for North Delridge

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

Lucky Sushi is rolling toward North Delridge.

We discovered this thanks to a reader who texted about seeing that window sign somewhere on the east side of a mile-plus stretch. We’ve always loved a good mystery, so we set out to narrow it down. Within 24 hours we were talking by phone with proprietor Mikko Yamaguchi about the plan for the south space at 5216 Delridge Way SW [map].

He already runs Lucky Sushi at 5020 Rainier Avenue S., opened a half-year ago, and says he’s had many orders from West Seattle, so he says the expansion seems natural, observing that the sushi market here doesn’t seem maxed out. This is a relatively small space in a new live/work building, so he’ll offer takeout and delivery (no dine-in), focused on sushi and boba tea.

Yamaguchi expects to keep prices reasonable with relatively low operating costs (for example, he’ll be most of the labor), plus the pickup option will save you what he observes are ever-rising delivery fees. But, capitalizing on another recent trend, he plans to be open late, looking to start with hours noon to 11 pm, seven days a week. (He says all his previous restaurants have been open late, and that’s contributed to their success.)

This is sushi with another twist. He says the inspiration for the name “Lucky Sushi” comes from his background setting up sushi bars in small casinos/card rooms. He plans to have a wheel for customers to spin after orders of a certain level, and they’ll have a chance to “win” something – a discount on their current or future order, for example.

Also in keeping with the theme, the classic paw-up “lucky cat” will be part of the decor (see the photo above), which he says will overall be the “cutest” sushi shop you’ve ever seen.

Back to the food – he promises vegetarian and vegan options, which he says are popular at the Rainier Avenue location. But the most popular menu item at all his previous restaurants has been the “Chef’s Roll,” which he says includes shrimp tempura, crab, seared salmon, spicy mayo, green onion, and more.

Now, the big question – how soon will Lucky Sushi open? As with all new businesses, that depends in large part on inspections and permits. Yamaguchi is hoping for mid-September.

Perhaps the timeline will work out; he says he’s long been “lucky in life.”

SIDE NOTE: The space next door to the future Lucky Sushi is still available for lease; contact broker Susi Musi if you’re in the market (she’s also representing office and café spaces in the new Keystone development in South Delridge).