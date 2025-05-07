West Seattleite Shannon Braddock finalized as short-term King County Executive, and joins Sound Transit Board

At the midpoint in King County Elections‘ filing week, five people have filed to run for King County Executive. The person currently holding the job, West Seattleite Shannon Braddock, is not among them, as she had already said she didn’t plan to run for the permanent job. On Tuesday – more than a month after she was sworn in – the County Council finalized her appointment to serve the rest of the year in the term to which Dow Constantine was re-elected. You’ll recall that he left to become CEO of Sound Transit. That left a vacancy on the ST Board, which has permanent seats for all three county executives in the ST service area. So on Tuesday, King County Councilmembers also formally appointed Braddock to the ST Board, meaning that even with Constantine’s move, there’s West Seattle representation on the board, at least through year’s end. Meantime, she announced a “200-day plan” to shape her County Executive work; see its toplines here.