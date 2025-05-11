WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: Mother’s Day and more

(Spiderlings in photographer Rosalie Miller’s West Seattle garden)

Mother’s Day is often quieter on the calendar as many families plan their own activities or stay home, but we still have some options for your Sunday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and previously published previews:

POST-GARAGE SALE DAY SALES: As noted at the end of our as-it-happened coverage of West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day on Saturday, some sellers said when they registered that they planned to sell today too. Use these numbers on our map to look up more details (and be aware that some may have changed their plan since registering):

Sale #26: 3205 SW 110th St

Sale #51: 7558 44th Ave SW

Sale #84: 5633 44th Ave SW

Sale #107: 5032 48th Ave SW

Sale #174: 5911 38th Ave SW

Sale #200: 7333 29th Ave SW

Sale #212: 9705 35th Ave SW

Sale #227: 8155 28th Ave SW

Sale #238: 3209 SW Juneau St

Sale #284: 9220 35th Ave SW

Sale #315: 1317 44th Ave SW

Sale #324: 2485 55th Ave SW

Sale #356: 5103 SW Waite St

Sale #362: 4732 49th Ave SW

Sale #375: 1111 Harbor Ave SW

Sale #395: 4016 47th Ave SW

Sale #396: 2237 California Ave SW

Sale #416: 3710 40th Ave SW

Sale #505: 4056 44th Ave SW

Sale #511: 844 SW 96th

Sale #518: 7943 11th Ave SW

Sale #526: 1600 SW Graham

Sale #539: 4712 25th Ave SW

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Today’s Sunday Funday run leaves from Realfine Coffee (35th/Kenyon), 9 am.

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Meet up with other players – all levels – 9:30-11:30 am at The Missing Piece. (35th/Roxbury)

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND BRUNCH: La Chingona Taqueria (2940 SW Avalon Way; WSB sponsor) invites you to celebrate both days this weekend with 10 am-2 pm brunch featuring food, drinks, and live music.

VASHON ISLAND SPRING STUDIO TOUR: Catch a ferry and visit artists’ studios around the island 10 am-5 pm today, last day of the tour! Tour organizers are sponsoring WSB right now to amplify the free tour. Details in our calendar listing!

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, with spring produce (lots of greens! asparagus too) plus beverages, flowers, cheese, yogurt, fish, meat, prepared hot food, baked goods, nuts, dried peppers, garlic, candy, condiments, more. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

MASTER GARDENERS: While you’re at the market, look for Master Gardeners, ready to answer your questions! Sundays this spring and summer, they’re back at the market, 10 am-2 pm.

FREE NIA CLASS: 10:30 am Sundays, first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool to get something done? Borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESISTS: Sunday signholding in The Junction (California/Alaska), 11:30 am-1:30 pm.

OPENING DAY FOR COLMAN POOL: The heated salt-water outdoor pool at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open again today during the first of six preseason weekends, noon-7 pm, with four hour-and-a-half swim sessions, each half lap swimming and half open swim – see the schedule here.

‘THE IDOLATRY OF WHITENESS’: Second session of six-week class at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), noon-1:15 pm. Details in our calendar listing.

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: Enjoy your Sunday afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

MAKE A BANNER: West Seattle Indivisible is making a banner 1:30-4:30 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

HAND-BUILD A MUG: Workshop at The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), 2-4 pm, $50. “Create a mug and add color with slip.” Text Frances at 206-330-7027 to sign up or for more information.

LADIES’ MUSICAL CLUB: Bring Mom, and/or anyone else, to West Seattle (Admiral) Library for this free 3 pm concert themed “The Flute in Nature.”

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: End your weekend with Sunday night music provided by the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW) – 8-10 pm.

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that should be on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!