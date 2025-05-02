WEST SEATTLE SCENE: HPIC revives First Fridays while awaiting rebuilding

(WSB photos unless otherwise credited)

Before the fire that gutted the Highland Park Improvement Club‘s historic building at 12th/Holden almost four years ago, the group hosted popular social events on the first Friday of most months – neighborhood gatherings with food, drinks, and music. Now, while HPIC prepares to rebuild, First Fridays are back! With the retained section of foundation safely fenced off, Highland Park’ers of all ages gathered on the site tonight to chat, sip, and snack:

Early in the evening, the sun shone:

(Photo courtesy Kay Kirkpatrick)

Then things got a little cloudy and chilly, so this helped minglers warm up:

DJ Evan played classics:

It was also a chance to celebrate new leadership for HPIC, which added new board members recently, though some longtime members continue their service too, like Kay Kirkpatrick, who tells WSB they’re hoping to have the next phase of pre-construction activity as soon as next month, including utility work. They’re still fundraising for the new building, too. Meantime, set your calendar for the next First Friday, on June 6th!