West Seattle Art Walk with Muse Fest mini-concerts, Words/Writers/Southwest Stories gets spicy, Mr. B’s bedtime stories, more for your Thursday

We start the Thursday highlight list with the West Seattle Art Walk, 5-8 pm tonight (with some venue variations) – locations and artists previewed here, and here’s the full list:

Here’s our preview published last night, including this: During tonight’s Art Walk, 6-7:45 pm, 11 locations host musical performances as part of the mini-festival Muse Fest: The Power of Women’s Voices, free admission everywhere:

Here’s what else is happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Spring planting season continues. The center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10:30 am at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW).

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to get the latest on where they’re playing today.

DROP-IN CHESS: 4-5:30 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), youth up to 18 years old are invited to drop in and play.

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of three regular Thursday night events tonight here – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Stanford’s.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: This is also a regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Last but never least, HPCS is the starting point tonight for running 3 miles, or walking a shorter path, in the neighborhood near HPCS with the Run Club, leaving from the store at 6:30 pm, returning for beverages – info here.

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Stop in for wine by the glass or bottle! The tasting room is a West Seattle Art Walk stop, too.

WORDS, WRITERS, SOUTHWEST STORIES: 6 pm online, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s monthly speaker program focuses on a company you might know:

Join Mama Lil’ Peppers Founder, Howard Lev, and Seattle Times Now & Then Columnist, Jean Sherrard, for a spicy take on starting a small business. Lev will share his rollicking tale of failure and — ultimately — success as he built his pepper business, wedding his mother’s family recipe to the Hungarian Goat-horn peppers of Yakima Valley. Lev and Sherrard will share videos, discuss Lev’s book A Pepper for Your Thoughts, and even prepare snacks with his famous Mama’s Lil’ Peppers.

Register here to get the link.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: This group’s 6 pm weekly Thursday run departs from The Good Society in Admiral (California/Lander).

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: More into walking than running? Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC IN THE JUNCTION: 6-9 pm, Patrick Rifflin performs Thursdays at Pegasus Pizza in The Junction (4520 California SW).

DUSTY THURSDAYS: 6 pm at Tim’s Tavern (98th/16th, White Center). From West Seattle’s own Billy Joe Huels:

Dusty Thursdays concert series is returning at Tim’s Tavern 6-9 pm on the outdoor stage. Each week we will feature a top local band (most hailing from West Seattle) followed by The Dusty 45s. It’s free, all-ages and everyone is welcome!

Featured tonight – The Evanstones.

SPORTS: 7 pm, Chief Sealth IHS takes on Cleveland in a postseason baseball game at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet, hosted by Good Old-Fashioned Local Trivia (9614 14th SW).

DJ NIGHT: The weekend starts spinning early at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Supreme La Rock, starting at 7 pm.

BEDTIME STORIES FOR GROWN-UPS: Come tell a story at Mr. B’s Mead Center, or just listen to others tell theirs! 7:30 pm, free admission. (9444 Delridge Way SW)

Are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!