Four reasons to go out on May’s West Seattle Art Walk on Thursday night

Tomorrow night is the second Thursday, which brings the West Seattle Art Walk. Four reasons to plan on spending at least part of your night Art Walk’ing

MUSE FEST – THE POWER OF WOMEN’S VOICES: At 11 venues around West Seattle, female musicians will be performing between 6 pm and 7:45 pm.

That’s Sheryl Wiser, one of the featured musicians; here’s another, Havilah Rand:

Find the full list of Muse Fest performers and locations, plus more previews, by going here. (Muse Fest is co-presented by The Art of Music, which is curated by John Redenbaugh, and local music legend Sue Quigley.)

WESTSIDE SCHOOL X ALKI ARTS: Art Walk nights often spotlight students – this time around, the Lower School from Westside School (WSB sponsor) is presenting an art show at Alki Arts in Morgan Junction. The school sent photos and the announcement:

This joyful exhibition will showcase artwork by our lower school students (Pre-K through 4th grade), all centered on this year’s theme: Grow. From vibrant drawings to imaginative sculptures, each piece reflects our students’ growth, creativity, and self-expression. The event is free and open to the public — friends, families, and art lovers of all ages are welcome!

DESMOND HANSEN AT CANNA WEST SEATTLE: You might know him best for signal-box portraits, but West Seattle artist Desmond Hansen‘s work goes far beyond that. Visit Canna (5435 California SW; WSB sponsor) to meet him and see some of his other work.

WEST SEATTLE GARDEN TOUR ARTISTS AT CAPERS: The WS Garden Tour is still more than a month away, but you can get into the spirit sooner with the Art Walk night guests at CAPERS Home (4525 California SW; WSB sponsor):

CAPERS is pleased to host The West Seattle Garden Tour 2025 artists for the month of May; featuring winning artist Gay Waldman and her winning piece Pool Party (26”w x 18”h) . Pool Party will be featured on the tour’s 2025 poster and ticket book. We are also pleased to be showing work by competing artists Silvia Bajardi, Marnie Lynn, Stacy Almgren, and Memo Luna. Additionally, we are thrilled to have Thoa Nguyen also with us for May.

You’ll find art all around the peninsula – many more previews, plus the list of venues offering food/drink specials, can be found here.