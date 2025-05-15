WEST SEATTLE ART: Emma Schmitz Overlook mural painting postponed

(Artist Nalisha Estrellas’s concepts for the Emma Schmitz Overlook mural)

FYI from organizers of community mural-painting at Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook on Beach Drive – they’re postponing the planned Saturday painting session by a week, and asked tonight if we would share this:

After looking at the forecast for this Saturday, we’re officially moving the paint day to Saturday, May 24th. The weather will be much better and all volunteer shift times will stay the same.

We understand that it’s a Holiday weekend and some of you may not make it but, please know you’re still an important part of the project and this community mural is for you!

If you’re able to keep your shift on the 24th, we look forward to seeing you! THANK YOU!

Please contact the artist Nalisha Estrellas with any questions nalishaestrellas@gmail.com