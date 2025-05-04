West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Water-rescue response off Alki Point, ultimately unfounded

May 4, 2025 5:07 pm
5:07 PM: A water-rescue response has been sent to Alki Point via land and sea after 911 got a call from someone on a passing ferry who said they saw a windsurfer about 1,000 yards off the point, possibly in distress.

5:13 PM: Some SFD units are reported to be going to Seacrest in case a victim is found and needs to be transported to a land unit there. Meantime, no sign of the possibly-in-trouble person yet.

5:18 PM: One responding boat has made contact with a kitesurfer who’s not in trouble. Crews will continue standing by while boats search the area just to be sure there’s nobody else in the area who is in trouble.

5:22 PM: After talking to the aforementioned kitesurfer, and checking back with the original caller, they’re pretty sure the call ultimately was unfounded, so most responding units have been dismissed.

