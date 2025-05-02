Remembering Don Stark, 1944-2025

The family of Don Stark will gather privately today to remember him, and is sharing this with his community:

Don Stark, a Pacific Northwest pioneer in the field of public affairs and adviser to many successful civic, corporate and nonprofit endeavors, passed away Tuesday, April 29, 2025 of Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He was 81. Don is survived by his wife, five children, and nine grandchildren.

Donald Everett Stark was born in Seattle on January 22, 1944 to Everett and Mary Stark. Raised in the Bryant neighborhood, he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, graduated from Roosevelt High School, and earned a Bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Washington. He served in the U.S. Air Force and earned a Master’s in business from the University of Oklahoma.

Returning to Seattle, Don joined the Wes Uhlman administration, rising to City Budget Director. He next served as Deputy Mayor of Renton. In 1978, Don co-founded Gogerty Stark Marriott, one of the Northwest’s first and most respected public affairs consulting firms. In 2009 he co-founded another regional public affairs firm, Smith & Stark, which he continued until his passing.

Across his nearly half-century of consulting, Don advised many of the region’s top companies, non-profits, and civic causes. While known for his mastery of complex public opinion research, a hallmark of Don’s work was his ability to assemble coalitions of “unlikely allies.” For example, Don assembled the coalition of Eastern Washington agriculture and Western Washington labor and businesses that moved the state Legislature to approve funding for the SR99 tunnel that enabled the transformation of Seattle’s waterfront.

Giving back to others was a huge part of Don’s life, especially to increase opportunities for young people. He served as board chair of both the Foundation for Early Learning and Thrive Washington, and served as board chair of the Wallingford Boys and Girls Club, as well as on the board of the Boys and Girls Clubs of King County.

Don also served for more than 20 years on the board and executive committee of the Seattle Chamber of Commerce and was board chair of Leadership Tomorrow, the Seattle Chamber’s business leaders development program.

A long-time advocate for civil and human rights, Don served on the Pacific Northwest Advisory Board for the Anti-Defamation League and also chaired the board of Temple De Hirsch Sinai.

Don was sought after for advice and often mentored people coming into the profession of public affairs or civic life, or anyone who was lucky enough to know him. He also was a steady, supportive presence for many people working through recovery.

Don Stark was warm, friendly, compassionate, funny, optimistic, generous, spiritual, principled, athletic, and wise. Above all, Don knew joy as a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and whenever afloat on Puget Sound. Growing up, Don spent family summers on Hat Island, located between Everett and Whidbey Island, and it anchored him throughout his life.

An expert boatman and fisherman, Don and his wife Karen often motored to the San Juans or Desolation Sound. He took salmon fishing trips to Sitka or Vancouver Island with friends, but above all he loved building beach forts with his grandchildren or teaching them to crab and salmon fish, walking around the island, and making s’mores at the campfire.

Don also applied his expertise in service to his Hat Island neighbors. He served on the private island’s governing board and was its incoming president.

Don is survived by his wife Karen Hudesman Stark, son Robert Stark, daughters Anne Stark Nielsen (Clay), Jamie Wilsie (Alex), Andrea Lott (Jordan), Amanda Wolf (Ian Gillingham), and nine grandchildren: William Everett Nielsen, Henry Nielsen, Jacob Wilsie, Henry Wilsie, Shaina Starnicky, Zachary Starnicky, Audrey Lott, Sabrina Lott and Kai Gillingham King.

In lieu of flowers, Don’s family encourages donations to Temple De Hirsch Sinai or the Anti-Defamation League Pacific Northwest.