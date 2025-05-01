Got your ticket yet? Almost sip-and-stroll time for West Seattle Junction’s spring Wine Walk

More than 50 wineries and West Seattle merchants are pairing up for the spring Wine Walk presented by the West Seattle Junction Association, which sends word that it still has tickets available, with two weeks until it’s time to uncork. The Wine Walk is 5-9 pm Friday, May 16. Your $37 ticket gets you 14 one-ounce tastings, a Wine Walk bottle tote bag, and a keepsake wine glass. You’ll get the chance to fill your tote with participating wineries’ bottles along the way (and there’s a free Bottle Valet service so you won’t get bogged down too soon). Check-in spots this time are Row House (4203 SW Oregon) and John L. Scott (4445 California SW). Get your ticket ASAP before they sell out – go here! (That link is also where you’ll find the list of participating merchants and wineries – the latter include WSB sponsors Viscon Cellars, Welcome Road Winery, and Spruce Hill Winery!)