BASEBALL: West Seattle HS wins opening-round game @ state tournament

Story and photos by Tracy Burrows

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

In the opening round of the 3A State Tournament, the West Seattle High School baseball team notched a 4-3 victory over the University High School (Spokane Valley) Titans Tuesday night at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex. On a chilly night, neither team looked exceptionally sharp, but the Wildcats did just enough to advance to the next round of the State tournament.

With the score tied 1-1 in the top of the second inning, starting pitcher Seth Rutman pitched out of a bases loaded jam. In the bottom half, the speedy Dex Pudduck beat out an infield hit and advanced to second on a fielder’s choice.

Ryan Typpi followed with a line-drive double, scoring Pudduck and giving the Wildcats a 2-1 lead. West Seattle added to their lead in the third when Cole Williamson drove in a run single.

Moments later, Clay Pecore capitalized on a Titon error, dashing home on a passed ball that got past the Titans’ catcher to put the Wildcats up by a score of 4-1.

Oliver Heltzel came on in relief in the fourth inning and, after a rocky start, silenced the University bats over the final three frames, including striking out the side in the top of the 5th.

The Wildcats advance to play #2 seed Gig Harbor this Saturday (May 24) at 1 pm at Tacoma’s Lincoln High School field.