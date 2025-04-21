WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Alki gunfire investigation

Thanks for the tip! Police investigated gunfire at Alki Beach early Sunday. It’s not classified on the SPD data map as a gunfire incident, but archived police-radio exchanges confirm that officers went to the beach before 3 am after at least two 911 calls, and found four casings near 56th/Alki. No victims were found at the scene but one officer told dispatch that a witness thought they saw someone being taken away in a car. We’re following up with SPD. This was just two nights after police and Parks joined the Alki Community Council‘s April meeting to talk about seasonal safety at the beach.
