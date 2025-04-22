VIDEO: City and county leaders come to West Seattle to plead for full state funding of a ‘gold standard’ encampment-resolution program

(WSB photo, September 2023, tour of Myers Way encampment with then-Gov. Inslee)

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

Three Seattle City Councilmembers and three King County Councilmembers came to West Seattle this afternoon with a message intended for an audience in Olympia:

They gathered at Arrowhead Gardens to implore state leaders to fully fund the Right-Of-Way Encampment Resolution Program (explanation and stats here), which paid for the much-publicized 2023 cleanup across the street in the Myers Way woods, as well as others including one beneath the First Avenue South Bridge. They want the state to fully fund the program’s $75 million cost, instead of the proposed $45 million, which they say would only cover the cost of maintaining housing for the hundreds of people the program has taken off the streets so far.

Speaker after speaker emphasized that this is a program that works – and it’s not cheap, because it takes outreach workers a lot of time to develop relationships with clients and get them to “come inside.” First speaker, Carolanne Sanders Lundgren of Purpose.Dignity.Action, observed that “relationship is our special sauce.” Those who followed her included King County Councilmembers Teresa Mosqueda, Girmay Zahilay, and Claudia Balducci (the latter two are also running for County Executive) and Seattle City Councilmembers Alexis Mercedes Rinck, Cathy Moore, and Dan Strauss. Here are the speakers in their entirety:

Mosqueda stressed that local leaders “need to have the antidote to what’s happening on a national level … (where) chaos is raining down on us,” and this program is “the gold standard … The way we get people inside is by maintaining those trusted relationships.” She said 91 percent of the people living in encampments taken on by the program left the streets, and that three-fourths of them “stayed housed.”

“This is not just another government initiative,” insisted County Council Chair Zahilay. “It’s one of the most effective programs in the nation.” Yes, he acknowledged, there’s a budget crisis at every level of government, “but when we’re talking about an effective program (that has) built trust and saved lives … let’s fund what works.”

One of the non-governmental speakers was Diane Radischat, president of the Arrowhead Gardens resident group. She talked about how difficult it was to initially get help for the campers in the woods across the street – where even now a new tent has popped up, with RVs nearby too – but “we cannot afford to give up on them … do we just think everyone will be fine? The state can’t just say no.”

If the ROW ERP program winds down, warned Balducci, “people will go (back) into the revolving door.” She said the program is “the win win win we all want … we cannot accept the (results) of failing to fund this program.”

“I hear from people who don’t want to see people go away, they want to see people get housed,”said Councilmember Mercedes Rinck.

Her council colleague Moore, who chairs the Housing and Human Services Committee, then explained that this is actually the second time the Legislature proposed reduced funding for the program, but the first time, they found other money to cover the gap – this time, they’re out of options. “If this budget is not restored, the. program will effectively end this summer, but we still have time to fix this problem – we can’t afford to slide backward.”

The third Seattle councilmember to speak, Strauss, agreed, saying hundreds of people have been brought inside and families reunited: “We have to keep this program running.”

A King County Regional Homelessness Authority rep with whom we spoke after the briefing said they’re working at a site in Ballard now but already making plans to ramp down in case the funding can’t be restored.

We asked organizers what they want constituents to do. The reply: Contact Gov. Ferguson, your local legislators (in our area that’s Sen. Emily Alvarado and Reps. Joe Fitzgibbon and Brianna Thomas), and three leaders in particular: Senator June Robinson, Representative Timm Ormsby, and Senator Jamie Pedersen. The budget goes to a final vote by April 27 – this Sunday.