TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK: Friday notes

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, April 18, 2025; last day of spring break for most local schools.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

More sunshine today,, high near 70. Today’s sunrise/sunset – 6:14 am and 8:03 pm.

TRANSIT TODAY

Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service; spring/summer schedule has begun, with later-in-the-evening sailings Fridays (starting tonight) and Saturdays (started last weekend). Note Sunday change, below.

Metro buses – Regular schedule.

Washington State Ferries – Regular service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Kittitas and M/V Cathlamet, plus M/V Salish is serving as the “bonus boat”.

WEEKEND NOTE

-As reported here Thursday, the West Seattle Water Taxi starts late on Sunday because of the annual underwater cleanup at Seacrest.

ROAD WORK

-The Admiral Way Bridge’s outside lane on the eastbound/southbound side remains closed.

-With the nice weather, projects may pop up without warning – please let us know if you see one affecting traffic.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

