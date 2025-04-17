WATER TAXI ALERT: Delayed West Seattle start Sunday because of underwater cleanup

(WSB photo, April 2024)

That’s some of what divers brought up during their annual underwater cleanup around Seacrest last year. It’s happening again this Sunday morning, and that means a delayed start to West Seattle Water Taxi service that day. Thanks to Karen for the tip – she reported a sign about the schedule change, so we checked with Al Sanders at Metro. He tells WSB:

The Seacrest Dock will get its annual underwater cleaning Sunday morning April 20. Service will be suspended during the cleanup. Volunteer divers and staff from Seattle Dive Tours will go under the dock and pull away debris that is a hazard to both the water taxi and the people diving around and near the dock. Service to West Seattle will be suspended Sunday morning, but sailings will resume Sunday afternoon from Pier 50 starting at 1:30 p.m.

Sanders says Metro plans to send out an alert about this tomorrow (Friday).