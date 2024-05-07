West Seattle, Washington

07 Tuesday

54℉

GRATITUDE: Shredding success and generous donors at John L. Scott Westwood event

May 7, 2024 7:36 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | Westwood

Sunday before last, John L. Scott Westwood Real Estate (WSB sponsor) presented a shredding event and food drive in a corner of the Westwood Village parking lot. Now we have the results, and words of gratitude!

(WSB photo, April 28)

Thank you to:

White Center Food Bank for their time coming out – we raised $1,295 in donations and 495 pounds of food.
Joe Kiser and Jason Fox of the Madrona Group/John L. Scott Westwood for putting on this community event.
Luke Zender of Evergreen Home Loans> for supporting this amazing event!

We were able to shred 3,675 lbs of paper.

Please contact Natalie Trius @ natalietrius@johnlscott.com if you would like to be added to our email list for our next shred event!

P.S. You can help the WCFB any time by going here.

Share This

No Replies to "GRATITUDE: Shredding success and generous donors at John L. Scott Westwood event"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.