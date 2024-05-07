GRATITUDE: Shredding success and generous donors at John L. Scott Westwood event

Sunday before last, John L. Scott Westwood Real Estate (WSB sponsor) presented a shredding event and food drive in a corner of the Westwood Village parking lot. Now we have the results, and words of gratitude!

(WSB photo, April 28)

Thank you to:

–White Center Food Bank for their time coming out – we raised $1,295 in donations and 495 pounds of food.

–Joe Kiser and Jason Fox of the Madrona Group/John L. Scott Westwood for putting on this community event.

–Luke Zender of Evergreen Home Loans> for supporting this amazing event!

We were able to shred 3,675 lbs of paper.

Please contact Natalie Trius @ natalietrius@johnlscott.com if you would like to be added to our email list for our next shred event!