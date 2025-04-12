SEEN AT SEA: First cruise ship of the season

Thanks to Bob Spears for the photo of Norwegian Bliss as it headed out on this year’s first Seattle-to-Alaska cruise this afternoon. As previewed here Thursday, this is the first of 298 expected cruise-ship calls at Seattle’s three berths (two in Magnolia, one downtown) between now and mid-October. According to the season schedule, the second one is Monday, when Carnival Spirit sails from Pier 91. It carries up to 2,100+ passengers, about half the capacity of Norwegian Bliss.