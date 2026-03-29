WEEK AHEAD: West Seattle light-rail forum on Wednesday

Since County Councilmember and Sound Transit Board member Teresa Mosqueda announced three and a half weeks ago that she was organizing another West Seattle light-rail forum, much has happened: The highest-profile development was the board retreat, with staff presenting three ideas for “approaches” the board could take to craft an affordable plan (WSB coverage here). One “approach” even envisioned “deferring” West Seattle expansion, and all three would stop the planned Ballard expansion short of actually reaching Ballard. None of the approaches was an actual proposal, but they were meant as food for thought, at the very least. So with all that out there, the planned April 1 forum is one of the big events in the week ahead.

The Wednesday forum, starting at 6:30 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), promises “more detailed information and analyses on potential cost-savings and service delivery updates to West Seattle” in service to “continuing momentum on the West Seattle light rail expansion.” The announcement also promised time for “questions and answers, both on note cards and at roaming microphones.” This follows a forum Mosqueda presented last November (WSB coverage here).