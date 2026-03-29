UPDATE: Three assault victims in West Seattle Triangle

1:22 PM: SFD and SPD are dealing right now with three victims in what they have told dispatch are believed to be related assaults, one at 37th and Alaska and one reported to be closer to Rotary Viewpoint Park (the one with the totem pole). At least two of them are reported to have a serious head injury from being hit by what police believe was a crowbar and/or fire extinguisher.

1:29 PM: One victim is being taken to Harborview Medical Center. Police have reported that they’re told robbery was involved in at least one case. They’re bringing in a K9 to help search for the attacker.

1:36 PM: The response is blocking the outside northbound lane of 35th north of Alaska – we’ve added a traffic-cam grab. Meantime, police still have only a partial description – “light-skinned Black man, 6′, medium build, 30s, acne scars,” possibly in a blue coat. They’ve said he might be associated with the encampment on the east side of 35th so that’s where the search is focusing.