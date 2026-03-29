UPDATE: Another fire in woods behind Home Depot

12:32 PM: Thanks to Jay for the photo. The column of black smoke is what was reported as an “encampment fire” in the woods behind Delridge Home Depot. One engine on scene has called for a reinforcement because of reported equipment trouble. We don’t have stats but anecdotally can say this is a fairly frequent callout area.

12:37 PM: Flames are visible looking northwest across SW Orchard from the Vietnamese Cultural Center, from which someone texted this photo:

Some video from the same spot:

12:57 PM: One engine remains at the scene; there’s no report of anyone being hurt. The vacant wooded land in that area is Seattle Parks property.

1:02 PM: The other engine is clearing the scene too, as the fire’s out.