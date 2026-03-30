TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Monday info

6:01 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Monday, March 30, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Sunny, high near 50. Sunrise at 6:51 am; sunset at 7:36 pm.

TRAFFIC REMINDER

SW Trenton east of 35th SW – where parking-lane lines were moved over the weekend (photo above) – is now the bus route to Westwood Village rather than Barton, because of upcoming repaving for the latter. The project page explains the changes. Otherwise, in transit …..

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Remember that Saturday also brought Metro‘s twice-yearly service change.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service, winter schedule through April 10.

Washington State Ferries – Check WSF’s alert page for last-minute changes. Note these changes already planned for late tonight:

Reminder – Late Monday night and into Tuesday morning, we need to adjust the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth schedule to make repairs on the Southworth terminal. 12:15 a.m. Vashon to Southworth sailing – delayed until 12:30 a.m. and will go directly to Fauntleroy

1:30 a.m. Vashon to Southworth sailing – cancelled

STADIUM ZONE

The Mariners‘ season-opening homestand continues, with a 6:40 pm game vs. the Yankees.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge (fully open but 25 mph speed limit):

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!