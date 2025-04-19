PHOTOS: As DNDA volunteers dig in for Earth Day, a legend rejoins them

WSB photos by Dave Gershgorn

In honor of Earth Day, this was a day for hundreds of people to dig into restoration and cleanup work in some of West Seattle’s greenspaces, particularly the watershed of the Duwamish River. Some of them joined the Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association – DNDA – at Pigeon Point Park, to celebrate a longtime partnership and the legendary woman who launched it:

Nancy Whitlock founded the environment-and-art focused Nature Consortium in 1998 and led it until a decade ago. It’s now part of DNDA, which “revived” Nature Consortium – with Whitlock on hand – for today’s volunteer event at a site where it hosts many work parties each year

DNDA’s announcement of today’s event explained, “This year is the 20th anniversary of the Green Seattle Partnership. The milestone has prompted reflection on all that has been accomplished by tens of thousands of volunteers over the decades, and it felt like a natural occasion to highlight all that was accomplished under the Nature Consortium banner.”

(Volunteer Emily Grayson, chopping through roots obstructing a trail)

DNDA continues the work that Whitlock began, “connecting people, arts, and nature.” And that was in evidence as volunteers dug into their tasks this morning, with arts and music to be part of the event too.

(Volunteer Alex Tranum, chopping through blackberry vines)

Today also was the multi-site Duwamish Alive! volunteering event, and we’ll have coverage from one of its sites a bit later.