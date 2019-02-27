BIZNOTE: New ownership for West Seattle Junction restaurant Mashiko

Thanks for the tips that something was up at Mashiko, the acclaimed restaurant at 47 California SW in The Junction. We have confirmed with longtime proprietor Chef Hajime Sato that, after 25 years, he has sold Mashiko to new ownership. In response to our inquiry, he sent this statement:

After nearly 25 years, effective yesterday, Mashiko has been sold to new ownership who will continue operating Mashiko in its current location. This was an extremely difficult decision, but it is the right one for my family. Thank you for trusting me to make so many meals for you. There are lots of people that I will deeply miss. Thank you for all of the great memories. I wish you many epic food adventures! Do not stop trying new things! My wife’s cancer has made us reexamine our priorities. We are moving so that we can continue to heal mentally, physically, and financially. I will be making food again soon. If you’re ever near Detroit, come on by.

Sato has made news for, among other things, a commitment to serving sustainable seafood. Meantime, we will be pursuing more information about the new owners and their plans.